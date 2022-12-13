Cold case rape suspect convicted in misdemeanor cases





A 58-year-old Midland man was convicted by a jury and sentenced for larceny under $200 and two counts of trespassing stemming from 2021 incidents in Sanford as he awaits trial on a rape charge from 1996.

Douglas Weber was lodged in the Midland County Jail without bond in connection with the misdemeanor charges prior to the hearing. He sentenced Thursday to time served for the three misdemeanor counts in Midland County District Court. He was also charged with assault, but the charge was dismissed.

In addition to time served, Weber must pay restitution for the larceny where he reportedly moved surveyor stakes. Part of the restitution, Brooks said, includes a new survey of the victim’s property. Weber also is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 1996 alleged rape. He was identified as a suspect in the case in October. He was arrested for the felony on Oct. 31, with the help of a genealogy profile used by investigators. He remains jailed on a $500,000 non-10% bond in connection with the case. Midland County Prosecutor J. Dee Brooks said Weber was previously set for court hearings regarding the misdemeanor charges, but never showed up. He was later arrested for the rape and once in custody, the misdemeanor hearings were held. Weber is scheduled back in Midland County District Court at 1 p.m. Dec. 20, for a probable cause hearing in connection with a Jan. 7, 1996, rape. Weber allegedly raped an 18-year-old woman. Brooks said the woman was driving home when her car broke down in the area of Stark and Beamish roads in Larkin Township. A man, whom the woman did not know, stopped, and offered to give her a ride home. Instead, he drove her to a rural area and attacked her. Brooks said the woman tried to get away, but the man forced her down and raped her.