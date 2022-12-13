College lockdown with armed officers and ‘police divers in

Hundreds of students at Kirklees College’s Huddersfield campus were not allowed in or out of the facility while police conducted their work.

A large college was today on lockdown after emergency services – including armed police – descended on the buildings.

Yorkshire Live reports, though, that there was a small rescue boat at the scene, which is near River Colne.

Reports of people on the roof with guns have yet to be confirmed.

The nature of the incident remains unclear at this stage.

Students at the college received a text at 10.55am, requesting they do not attend the Huddersfield site if they were not already in the building.

But college bosses later informed students: “The police matter outside our Huddersfield Centre is now under control.

“All students can attend as normal.”

The college tweeted: “Due to a police incident close to our Huddersfield Centre, we were placed in a lockdown. All students due to attend today should come into college as normal.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has confirmed a large police operation took place this morning but the force is yet to offer details on what happened.

A witness near the scene said: “We were walking along the canal at about 9.20 near the old bus depot when we saw two police divers in wetsuits.

“They were shouting into the river and saying ‘don’t worry we’ll find you, you are surrounded, you are not going to get away.'”