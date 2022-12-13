Categories
Columbus man identified 31 years after body found in Pickaway


The Pickaway County Sheriff's office announced Tuesday that a set of skeletal remains found in November 1991 have been identified as those of a Northeast Side man.

A Northeast Side man who went missing in late 1988 has been identified as the person whose skeletal remains were found by hunters in a shallow grave in Pickaway County in November 1991.

The Pickaway County Sheriff’s office announced Tuesday that family genealogical testing helped identify the remains as belonging to Robert A. Mullins, who had been reported missing between November 1988 and April 1989. He was 21 years old at the time of his disappearance.

Lt. Johnathan Strawser said Mullins’ skeletal remains were found by hunters on Nov. 1, 1991, along a private farm lane off of State Route 56, west of State Route 159, southeast of Circleville.



