Coronation Street’s Daniel heartbroken as Daisy turns down

Charlotte added: “It’s quite speedy, isn’t it? Let’s be real. No, I don’t think she has any idea. I mean, they’ve never even spoken about it.

“It’s been a year since they’ve been together really. So no, it’s not something that she’s thinking about.

“Even though she’s very much committed to Daniel and to Bertie, I think that an engagement and a wedding hasn’t even entered her brain.

“So yeah, it’s a very pleasant surprise, but it is a surprise.”

Has Charlotte confirmed Daisy will reject Daniel’s proposal and leave him broken hearted?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8pm on ITV.