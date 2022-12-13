CT green projects get $4.5 million from Long Island Futures Fund

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, a federal conservation grant-maker announced $10.3 million dollars of grant funding for environmental restoration, green infrastructure and education projects across Long Island Sound as part of their annual Long Island Sound Futures Fund. Forty-one projects across the sound’s watershed were funded this year.

The fund was put together to address the environmental needs identified by the Long Island Sound study, a collaboration between Connecticut and New York to fix the water quality of the Sound that began in 1985.

“The goal is simple,” said Mark Tedesco, director of the EPA’s Long Island Sound office. “Return the urban sea, that’s Long Island Sound, to abundance.”

Connecticut’s 20 projects received a little over $4.5 million dollars. That’s a little less than half the funding disbursed this year. Much of that money was allocated to green infrastructure and environmental restoration projects that impact the Long Island Sound watershed.

Some standout examples include an approximately $820,000 grant to reduce nitrogen runoff from a dairy farm in Lebanon Connecticut, a $535,000 grant for green stormwater and a pair of stream restoration projects in Middletown and Sprague. Connecticut College received $86,000 to install reefballs for a living shoreline.

“These are some great examples of projects to help infiltrate stormwater to reduce pollution, to reduce flooding,” said Tedesco. “It’s both important for communities and health of Long Island Sound.”

Many of the infrastructure projects on the docket this year were described as “green infrastructure” or “nature-based.” That is part of an overall trend to use constructed wetlands, hills, and native plants to provide flood control, stormwater management, watershed filtration and coastal protection.





“We’ve learned from Hurricane Sandy,” said Tracey Babbidge, acting deputy commissioner of DEEP. “We’re testing these and they’re working. We’ve been able to restore marshes, remove barriers to fish passage that were causing flooding behind dams… We’re able to get those on the ground at a better scale.”

The news comes about a week after DEEP received a $613,000 federal grant to help them staff up the DEEP Climate Resilience Fund, a $30 million dollar state program that provides grants to Connecticut communities to build climate resilience projects. DEEP’s reliance fund was established by executive order last year. The first round of applications closed in November of 2022. The new staff hired by DEEP will assist the first grantees with their projects.

More funding is coming down the pipe as well. Last year’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocated $50 billion in funding to the EPA to address water infrastructure, much of which has yet to be disbursed.