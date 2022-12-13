David Baddiel blasts Meghan Markel making ‘mockery’ of royal





David Baddiel, 58, only recently returned to Twitter after taking a small break to avoid any potential antisemitism surrounding his own new documentary Jews Don’t Count. In his comeback, the comedian has blasted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new documentary, saying that Meghan’s exaggerated curtsy is blatant mockery.

On Tuesday, David weighed in on the latest hot topic in British pop culture; the Netflix documentary Meghan & Harry. The first three episodes of the docuseries were released last week and set Twitter ablaze almost instantly as people debated their true intentions. The next three episodes are expected to drop on Netflix on Thursday, December 15, with many anticipating an even more controversial reaction as the docuseries heads into the era of the Sussexes’ royal departure. Just three days after returning to Twitter, David slammed the royal couple, particularly the scene where Meghan explains her first meeting with the late Queen Elizabeth. READ MORE: Harry Kane’s wife breaks silence over World Cup defeat after she’s seen emotional in crowd

“But I am interested in the way that laughter has been weaponised on here and elsewhere to exclude context and nuance and become reclassified as only mockery.” In the comments section, a follower shared a screengrab of Harry’s reaction to Meghan’s curtsy in the documentary, writing: “Yeah, Harry looks like he’s taking it very well and not looking at her with undisguised contempt. What a good sport.” In response, David pointed out that what made the moment even more peculiar is that the couple are executive producers on the show. He wrote: “Well, if your reading of his face is right, it’s strange that given he’s an exec producer of the doc, he didn’t cut that bit. DONT MISS:

“Or that, on seeing that his face was full of contempt, she, also an exec, didn’t. Obviously you can’t be wrong, so I’ll just say: bye.” David had only returned to Twitter on Sunday after a short hiatus following the release of his Channel 4 documentary. The Metro revealed that the star had departed the social media platform to avoid what he felt was an impending influx of antisemitism. His documentary, Jews Don’t Count, is based on his controversial central point that Jewish people don’t count as a true minority in society.

David’s management team took over his Twitter account, meaning the page was still posting, promoting and sharing tweets during the comedian’s hiatus. However, this confused some fans, forcing the team to announce at the end of November: “Contrary to popular belief, David is still off Twitter and has been for the last week. “This account is being run by his management (for now).” Upon his return, David admitted he had enjoyed “the Twitter holiday” and found himself with “twice as much time” on his hands but ultimately missed the platform.