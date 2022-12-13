Decoded: JK Tyre’s success in cloud driven supply chain

Highlights Have a clearly defined exit strategy drafted within the contract for underperformance with well-articulated performance goals ,

The automobile industry has upended to a degree never seen before in the last 5 decades. From local traditional manufacturing units to worldwide expansion of automated smart factories, the automotive players have left no stone unturned in demonstrating tech disruption. While global counterparts such as Germany are recognised the world over for their state-of-the-art automotive engineering excellence, India caught the spotlight in the last few years with the introduction of global innovation hubs. The country is breathing and exhaling passion for automotive transformation and in this feature, ETCIO captures the story of one of India’s leading automotive manufacturers, JK Tyre.

The flagship entity of the JK Organisation, JK Tyre & Industries is one of India’s foremost tyre manufacturers and is also among the top 25 manufacturers in the world. The automotive manufacturer has a presence in 105 countries with over 180 Global distributors. The company has about 12 globally-benchmarked ‘sustainable’ manufacturing facilities of which 9 are located in India and 3 in Mexico which collectively produce around 35 million tyres annually.

JK Tyre has been at the forefront of driving innovation and technological excellence in the tyre manufacturing industry. The manufacturer embarked on the journey of technological disruption decades ago and marked a ground-breaking milestone in India with the introduction of India’s first-ever ‘Smart Tyre’ technology with ‘Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems’ (TPMS) by offering TREEL Sensors, which monitors the tyre’s vital statistics, including pressure and temperature.

Sharad Agarwal, Head-IT, JK Tyre At JK Tyre, our focus is to increase productivity with more streamlined processes at every single step. Ever since the pandemic, we faced various roadblocks and supply chain & Logistics were some of the most affected. Supply chain and logistics have always been critical areas for our business excellence. We had an urgent need for solutions that would enable informed business decisions through analysing financial implications during planning, provide seamless integration with our existing multi-modal IT landscape, and offer an integrated logistics platform, accurately covering different supply chain functions including planning, management, and execution

To curb the challenges Agarwal and his team were facing, he prioritised transforming the supply chain division in various aspects of the business and invested in technology to get an additional advantage over the competition in the marketplace.

JK Tyre operates in an extensive distribution network of more than 5000 dealers and 500+ dedicated brand shops. With this large-scale spread, Agarwal wanted to optimise the logistics network to best fulfil transportation requirements. He evaluated solutions to streamline bids and efficiently plan inbound, outbound, and interfacility orders for better collaboration with logistics partners. Besides, the clear objectives were to maximise productivity through automation, consolidate transportation orders from various sources, and improve the efficiency of settlement procedures. Furthermore, he was centred on his plan to tighten the integration of every solution across the enterprise IT landscape that included – SAP, TIS, GPS, etc.

As the business requirement was crystal clear and all the key challenges were presented at the table, Agarwal decided to evaluate best-in-class solutions. The team started to explore various vendors and solutions. The critical parameters were set to analyse the performance of each solution they shortlisted.

The key evaluation parameters included, the robustness of the solution to the extent it could fulfil the major business requirements, operational flexibility, and the ease of integration within the existing internal IT landscape and their logistic partner ecosystem. Other Than these vital elements, the team focused on how successfully the solution can be implemented in a shorter timeline with efficiency. Given the technological roots of JK Tyre, Agarwal’s team kept an eye on innovative elements such as the reporting and insight generation capabilities along with the AI and ML functionalities.

“We aim to enhance productivity and efficiency. We are working with numerous providers and for the supply chain transformation, we finalised a cloud-backed solution offered by Oracle. Post evaluation of various solutions we chose Oracle to support us with cloud-based solutions to transform our supply chain functions,”

JK Tyre has implemented Oracle Transportation Management Cloud Service, Oracle Transportation Operational Planning Cloud Service, and Oracle Integration Cloud Service which are supporting the manufacturer to strengthen the supply and logistics operations.

Agarwal highlighted that Oracle Transport Management (OTM) particularly is an important end-to-end solution for the team that gives effective shipment planning and helps in analysing existing and future planning. According to him, these solutions have brought a lot of visibility and transparency to their supply chain ecosystem. Moreover, the spectrum of cloud-enabled solutions improved the productivity of the people working on the supply chain function since they are no longer required to take customer calls and enquire about their shipments.

“In a nutshell, implementing cloud-based applications and solutions has been very beneficial to us in terms of solving problems related to tyre management, costs, reducing manual work, and also in doing better financial planning. Overall, it has been a transformational experience in JK Tyre’s digital journey with the implementation of these cloud-based solutions,” Agarwal emphasised.

The major business benefits observed by Agarwal are as follows-

Enhanced customer experience

Increased supply chain efficiency

Efficient tracking and fulfilment of orders

As ETCIO spoke to Agarwal about the journey of supply chain transformation, the key takeaways centred on the cloud. With cloud-backed solutions, JK Tyred advanced the supply chain operations and gained visibility over various siloed processes, the computing wonder providing several business benefits including cost reduction and enhanced productivity. However, in the closing remarks, Agarwal threw light on the one less spoken topic associated with the cloud, that’s how to address the cloud vendor lock-in and minimise the risks.

In today’s digitally fuelled world, with enterprises increasingly dependent on public cloud service providers to support critical workloads and business functions, IT leaders need to be aware of the dangers of cloud vendor lock-in and how to avoid it when leveraging the capacity, scalability, and speed of the public cloud.

Here are the best practices followed by Agarwal to reduce the risk of vendor lock-in

Have a clearly defined exit strategy drafted within the contract for underperformance with well-articulated performance goals

Try to have the provider’s skin in the game by means of shared goals

Retain ownership of your data

Implement a multi-cloud strategy

Build portable applications

Consider open-source tools

Run multiple POVs on different tech stacks

JK Tyre has a robust IT ecosystem and its association with cloud providers like Oracle and others has further helped to diversify its tech division.

“Our partners in the tech landscape have supported us in managing our core tech & IT processes and assisted us throughout our digitalisation journey, which as a result has helped us reduce traditional manual processes and overall costing. The kind of flexibility and transparency the tech solutions provide to our system internally has further enabled us to expand seamlessly. At present, our digital ecosystem is much integrated with the support of our partners – OEMs, big SIs, startup employees, academia, research teams, and stakeholders. And to manage the IT ecosystem roadmap, we have a dedicated team to manage our IT and tech operations at the Organisation, who are committed to innovating and experimenting every day,” Agarwal concluded.