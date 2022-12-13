‘Deeper meaning’ behind Kate Middleton’s red Christmas dress





On Monday, the Princess of Wales shared a festive photograph of herself on the official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales, to celebrate her upcoming charity carol service Together at Christmas. Kate wowed fans in a sequinned red gown crafted by British designer Needle & Thread.

Kate wore the Needle & Thread Aurora Ballerina Dress in “cherry red”, which costs £460. As well as being a fitting choice for the season, celebrity stylist and fashion coach Miranda Holder shared a possible “deeper meaning” behind the Duchess’ choice. Miranda, also known as “your feel good fashion coach”, is known for her viral fashion videos which she shares on her TikTok page @Themirandaholder. She said: “Could anything say Christmas more than sequins and joyful red? “Kate looked gorgeous as always yesterday celebrating her forthcoming charity carol service, but did you know that besides looking fabulously festive, there was a deeper meaning behind her outfit?” This picture comes hot on the heels of the earth shot prize in Boston an environmental cause close to the Wales’ hearts.” The Earthshot Prize is a global challenge based on five Earthshots, which are described as “ambitious goals for 2030 to fix our biggest environmental problems”. Kate and her husband Prince William attended the event this year to shine a spotlight on sustainability and diplomacy. READ MORE: Prince Harry uses ‘very sinister-sounding words’ in latest trailer

“Kate caused a stir in a rented gown that was a royal first, setting an example for her fashion-conscious fans to hopefully follow,” explained Miranda. “Fashion is one of the most polluted industries in the world and things do need to change fast.” For the Boston event, Kate opted to wear a lilac Alexander McQueen gown that had been in her wardrobe for a decade, as well as a bright green dress by Solace London which she had rented from the UK platform HÜRR. Kate then continued this focus on sustainability with her red festive dress on December 11, which has been a favourite wardrobe item for many years. “For this photo Kate continued her environmental message by not only re-wearing this old but beautiful favourite dress by Needle & Thread but by championing a small British brand which has an immaculate sustainability manifesto,” explained Miranda. Kate previously wore the Needle & Thread cherry red ‘Aurora’ sequinned dress in January 2020 for the UK-Africa Summit reception. DON’T MISS

The dress remains available to purchase on the Needle & Thread website today, retailing for £460. The British designer has a goal to “create timeless investment pieces”. On its website, Needle & Thread explained: “Our fabrics, components and trims are carefully selected to withstand the test of time and we are always looking for new ways in which we can improve our product. “By encouraging timeless wear we are attempting to reduce the chances of our pieces being disposed of in an environmentally unfriendly manner. Creating a more sustainable product is a constant challenge and we are very mindful of doing what we can to work towards a more sustainable future.” Royal fans have been quick to applaud the Princess’ environmentally-conscious outfit choice, with many commenting on Miranda’s TikTok video. A user posting under the handle @Mad4art said: “Impeccable. She can do no wrong.” Another user named Christine said: “I just adore her. Red and gold for her majesty.” Other fans were happy to see she was wearing a brand which is in reach of the public. Sha commented: “Oh wow. I wore Needle & Thread to my wedding rehearsal dinner. [I] can’t believe I have something from the same brand as her.”

To complement her festive red dress, Kate wore her Gianvito Rossi 105 heels in a matching red suede. These are out of stock but a very festive velvet version is available on Net-a-Porter for £595. She added the Soru Ruby Earrings, £145, which also pair as a sweet nod to George. His birthday is in July, and ruby is the birthstone for this month. Soru the brand was founded by two English and Sicilian sisters, who design the jewellery – made in Italy and Turkey – in the UK. It’s sold in Selfridges, Harrods, Fenwick and Harvey Nichols and has been worn by the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Rita Ora.