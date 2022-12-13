Defrosting car hack could see drivers rub onion on their

Fill a bag with warm water

If drivers don’t own a car ice scraper or have de-icer fluid to hand, then this is another option to try for a quick result.

It may sound obvious but it’s always worth mentioning that motorists should never pour boiling hot water onto their windscreen.

While one in five of drivers admitted to doing this, even pouring lukewarm water can cause car windows to crack, especially if they are already chipped. Instead, pour some warm water into a ziplock bag and then rub the bag over the windscreen.

This hack went viral on TikTok last winter because it takes the ice off in seconds.