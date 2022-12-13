Diablo 2 Resurrected holiday event mixes things up, with demons

Christmastime in Sanctuary are a bit different, and the Diablo 2 Resurrected holiday event is called the 22 Nights of Terror. The RPG game’s seasonal event involves a series of gameplay modifiers that change every 24 hours, keeping you on your toes throughout the darkest time of the year (for those of us in the northern hemisphere, at least).

Blizzard says you’ll have to ‘sleigh’ your way through a constantly shifting set of magic conditions in Diablo 2 Resurrected during the 22 Nights of Terror. The event runs December 13 through January 4, wrapping up at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm GMT.

A new gameplay modifier will be revealed by an in-game message of the day throughout the event, and you’ll see its effects in all game modes except for Classic Diablo II.

“Powerful loot, a dash of terror, and a new surprise to experience each day awaits you in Sanctuary this holiday season,” the Diablo team says. “Go forth in glory!”

Now’s a great time to review the Diablo 2 Resurrected Horadric cube recipes – especially because the cube sort of looks like an evil Christmas present. Maybe you can combine yourself some eggnog.