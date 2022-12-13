Dick Van Dyke now 97 – star’s top tips for ageing well

In 2015, Van Dyke published a book titled ‘Keep Moving and Other Tips and Truths About Aging’, which included his biggest advice for longevity.

“Keep moving is the main thing. I think I reiterate three or four times in the book,” he told NPR during an interview that year.

He also suggested people avoid “going down the stairs sideways,” as while it may feel good on the knees “it throws the hips out and the back starts to go out”.

“The next thing you know, you’ve fallen down and broken your hip. So even if it hurts a little, go down the stairs front-ways.”

Van Dyke also believes optimism is a big part of what keeps him going.

