“Disrespect to women who just want a safe space is truly awful”

For the second time this month, Martina Navratilova has come to British author JK Rowling’s defense as the latter is facing severe criticism from some people in society.

On Monday, Rowling announced the launch of Beira’s Place, a new support service for women victims of sexual violence. This came days before Scotland’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill is set to pass through the Scottish Parliament. Rowling revealed that the service will provide free support to any woman in Edinburgh who has been a victim of sexual abuse.

“I founded Beira’s Place to provide what I believe is currently an unmet need for women in the Lothian area. As a survivor of sexual assault myself, I know how important it is that survivors have the option of women-centered and women-delivered care at such a vulnerable time. Beira’s Place will offer an increase in capacity for services in the area and will, I hope, enable more women to process and recover from their trauma,” Rowling said.

However, there was a backlash from the LGBTQ+ community, who were of the opinion that Rowling’s center should also welcome trans and non-binary people. Former barrister and social commentator James Esses took to social media to call out those who were criticizing Rowling for her selfless deed.

“The fact that trans activists are trying to smear @jk_rowling and her philanthropy in starting up a much needed service for women who are victims of sexual violence tells you all that you need to know about this ideology,” Esses tweeted.

Former World No.1 Navratilova responded to Esses’ tweet and seconded his point of view.

“Exactly… it really sucks. The disrespect, to say the least to women who just want and need a safe space, is truly awful,” Navratilova wrote.

“Go after the a**holes who do the actual physical attacking against Trans people” – Martina Navratilova