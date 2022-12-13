Does Wednesday Addams Blink in the Netflix Show?

Netflix’s Wednesday series has an eponymous character that’s creepy and kooky… and apparently doesn’t blink? Viewers of the new show have been loving the character’s odd quirks, so much that Jenna Ortega, who plays the famed Addams family member, was nominated for a Golden Globes award. However, many are curious about one specific trait: Why doesn’t Wednesday Adams blink in the series?

The note seems to have come from the director himself, Tim Burton.

Netflix describes the show as “a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.”

The synopsis reads, “Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

The show premiered on the streamer on November 23 with eight episodes ranging from 42-59 minutes each, and has been a major hit. Last month, Netflix reported that Wednesday has shattered the streamer’s record for most hours viewed for an English-language show in a single week with over 50 million households viewing it for 341.23 million hours.

Basically, people can’t stop talking about it. But let’s circle back to the initial question: Does Wednesday Addams Blink in the show? Here’s everything you need to know about the character’s blinking habits according to Jenna Ortega, Tim Burton, and Netflix.

Does Jenna Ortega Blink in Wednesday?

While appearing on The Today Show on Nov. 21, Jenna Ortega stated that her character doesn’t blink. Speaking about the feedback she got from the show’s director, she said, “He [Tim Burton] likes it when I tilt my chin down and look through my eyebrows, kind of like a Kubrick stare, and then I relax all the muscles in my face.”

Ortega went on to state that she “got kinda annoying about it on set”, saying that she “would have to restart a take” if she started blinking.

But how did she resist? The actor explained, “It was Romanian winter, there was all this wind in my face. I learned to blink on other people’s lines.”

She echoed the same statements to Teen Vogue in an interview from Nov. 16. She said, “At some point during the first couple weeks of shooting, I did a take where I did not blink at all and Tim said, ‘I don’t want you to blink anymore.’”

Ortega mentioned that was a crucial part of playing Wednesday, calling it one of her many “weird mannerisms”. She expressed, “We try to incorporate things like that. The thing about the blinking is I didn’t realize that I was doing it. It just kind of happened because every time we started to take, I would reset my face and I would drop all the muscles in my face, and to really try the Kubrick stare.”

What does Netflix Have to Say?

Netflix also weighed in on the subject.

Last month, the streamer tweeted a clip from the show with the caption, “After trying one take where she didn’t blink, Tim Burton was so enamored with the result he told Jenna Ortega not to blink anymore when playing Wednesday. So she didn’t.”

There you have it folks, Wednesday Addams doesn’t blink in Wednesday.

Wednesday is currently streaming on Netflix.