DOGAMÍ Secures $14M Total Funding in Seed Round for Developing

DOGAMÍ , the first Web3 game for NFT pet companions, completes its $14M seed round with a $7M seed extension led by European tech-investor XAnge

DOGAMÍ has launched a mobile application that allows users to adopt and play with their virtual NFT dogs and be rewarded with the native $DOGA cryptocurrency

This fundraising will enable DOGAMÍ to expand its range of Web3 games and applications for mainstream audiences

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2022 / The $7M seed extension was led by Berlin and Paris-based VC firm XAnge with participation from the French public investment bank Bpifrance, Singapore-based Blockchain Founders Fund, Wagram Capital, and other family offices. In January 2022, DOGAMÍ raised the initial $6M from industry leaders such as Ubisoft, Animoca Brands, The Sandbox co-founders, Draper Goren Holm, Tezos, GSR and many more strategic investors.

The initial investment has enabled DOGAMÍ to sell 12,000 NFTs of dog avatars and 12,000 NFTs of canine accessories in cooperation with the international brand GAP. In less than a year, DOGAMÍ has built one of the most dedicated Web3 communities with over 200,000 dog lovers. DOGAMÍ attracts community members – “Dogamers” – from 80+ countries who are diverse in gender and on average 30 years old.

The team of 40 employees recently launched their first mobile application, “DOGA House”, which is exclusively available to owners of a Dogamí NFT. DOGA House has had a very promising start: two weeks after its launch, 70% of users who have access to the app play each day. Dogamers use the app to discover and interact with their NFT puppies. Available for both iOS and Android, the app allows users to play, feed, pet, and walk their dogs in the DOGAMÍ universe, and rewards them with the $DOGA cryptocurrency in return.

The $DOGA cryptocurrency can be used to buy or resell NFT avatars, and accessories, as well as to participate in events within the DOGAMÍ universe. In the future, $DOGA owners may also use it in exchange for physical clothes, accessories, or tickets to live and virtual events.

DOGAMÍ currently offers 12,000 unique virtual NFT companions, which are divided into four rarity tiers. Fifteen Dogamí breeds have been released so far, including the popular Shiba Inu, Corgi, and Australian Shepherd. New breeds will be released in 2023. An innovative breeding feature will allow Dogamí owners to breed new virtual companions. DOGAMÍ expects its community members to breed up to 100,000 unique Dogamí NFTs by the end of 2023.

In the coming months, DOGAMÍ plans to introduce new features and improvements, including personalization of Dogamí avatars with branded accessories, development of the game environment, new animations and interactions, augmented reality, mini-games, and competitions between Dogamers.

In parallel, the team is working on a new mobile game, set to launch in 2023, that will allow Dogamers to experience entertaining adventures with their virtual companions.

“With DOGAMÍ, we aspire to lead the industry in developing a scalable entertainment experience that transcends the Web3 space. We believe that our approach of combining an engaged community, compelling storytelling and true digital ownership is a crucial pillar of our early successes and we continue to capitalize on that. We are particularly happy to receive support from highly legitimate European investors like XAnge and Bpifrance which is an important signal for the Web3 gaming space as a whole” – Max Stöckl, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer

“We are excited to be developing an original intellectual property that blends world-building, unique environments, and authentic characters to create a truly immersive experience. Our brand, born in Web3, will deliver media experiences through NFTs, allowing audiences to connect with our world in new and exciting ways.” – Kris Penseyres, Co-founder & Chief Brand Officer

“Our team has performed extremely well in developing a relatable product that appeals to a broad audience. Consequently, this enabled us to grow our community organically to more than 200,000 members who share a passion for dogs and the DOGAMÍ brand. We believe that this is a very strong foundation for the next years to come”. – Adrien Magdelaine, Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer

“As a long term investor, XAnge is glad to strengthen its support for the DOGAMÍ team. We believe that Web3 gaming is now entering a new era in which the experience should meet Web2 gaming standards. Congratulations to the whole DOGAMÍ team for aiming high on that aspect. We are looking forward to seeing the progress that will happen in 2023 onwards, especially when we reach a bull market again.” Alexis du Peloux, Partner at XAnge

“Bpifrance is delighted to support DOGAMÍ, an emblematic player in the Web3 ecosystem, in its next stage of development. This transaction is fully in line with our ambition to support and accelerate the French creative industries through our “French Touch” plan. In less than a year, the teams have built a powerful and committed community of over 200,000 people paving the way for a global IP. What’s next promises to be exciting!” – Guillaume Simonaire, Principal at Bpifrance

DOGAMÍ is the first mass-market NFT Web3 AR mobile game, in which you adopt and raise your 3D dog and earn $DOGA, the native cryptocurrency of DOGAMÍ. Co-Founded in mid-2021 by Max Stöckl (CEO, previously Boston Consulting Group), Adrien Magdelaine (COO, previously Wamiz, pet industry serial entrepreneur), Kristofer D. Penseyres (CBO, previously Sony Pictures, Branding & Partnership Expert) and Bilal El Alamy (CTO, Blockchain serial entrepreneur). Supported by a European team of 40+ employees including Art Director Gregory Magadoux (previously Ubisoft). The company successfully raised $14M through world-famous investors such as Ubisoft, Animoca Brands, The Sandbox co-founders, XAnge… DOGAMÍ’s first NFT drop of 12,000 dog avatars sold out in just a few hours propelling them to #1 place in terms of volume traded on major NFT platforms on Tezos.

