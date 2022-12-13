Domestic abuse survivor says ‘World Cup isn’t an excuse’

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), one in 20 adults experienced domestic abuse in the year ending March 2022. During winter months, domestic violence cases increase by an average of 38 percent in the UK. And during key sporting events, like the World Cup, existing abuse can intensify. When Express.co.uk mentioned this to Emma Armstrong, Head of Services at domestic abuse charity I Choose Freedom, she said the statistics didn’t surprise her. But while the 33-year-old helps hundreds of survivors of domestic abuse every year, she has a remarkable story of her own.

On its website, Women’s Aid defines domestic abuse as “an incident or pattern of incidents of controlling, coercive, threatening, degrading and violent behaviour, including sexual violence, in the majority of cases by a partner or ex-partner, but also by a family member or carer”.

Although it wasn’t apparent at first, Emma’s ex-partner, Steve*, was coercive and controlling. She was with him for five years “on and off”, before ending the relationship in March 2013.

Love bombing and making Emma feel “like I was the most amazing person in the world” came first, quickly followed by “financial abuse, physical abuse, emotional abuse, and sexual abuse” as the relationship progressed.

“Things moved very quickly, which at the time, I thought was great, and that he just was very keen to kind of be with me all the time,” Emma explained. “I saw that as a positive. But, obviously, now, I recognise that, actually, that is a red flag.”

Steve’s coercive, controlling behaviour played out in the way he would attempt suicide if Emma tried to leave the relationship. “Over the course of five years, there were multiple attempts at suicide, some that he faked,” the 33-year-old said. “There were times where I had to get into his bedroom because, again, he’d told me that he had [self-harmed] and had locked and blockaded the door.

“There were multiple attempts at overdoses. And there were a number of occasions when he tried to [self-harm]. The second to last incident, he was on a heart monitor for 48 hours, and they weren’t sure whether he was going to make it. But it was a mixture of fake attempts, and then actual real attempts, or, as he deemed, cries for help to get me back.”

