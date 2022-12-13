Categories
Technology

Don’t buy an iPhone 14 through Apple – there are much easier ways


If you were planning to buy an iPhone 14, where would you shop? Depending on where you are in the world your answer might vary, but in the US at least, the answer is increasingly not through Apple’s own stores.

That’s according to a report from CIRP (opens in new tab) (Consumer Intelligence Research Partners LLC), via The Verge (opens in new tab), which found that only around 24% of US iPhone buyers are shopping directly with Apple.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.