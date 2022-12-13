Dove Cameron Told Us The Advice She Got From Selena Gomez When

For context, Dove was cast in the Disney Channel show Liv and Maddie when she was just 16. She would go on to star in the Descendants franchise until 2019.
Speaking to BuzzFeed at the New York iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Dove said, “When I first started out on Disney Channel, the head of the network at the time, Gary Marsh, was also the person who had discovered Selena [Gomez]. I owe him everything, what he did for me and my career.”
“He loved Selena and he was like, ‘I really want you to do me a favor, would you go and meet with Selena? She can talk to you about what this is about to be because you’re life’s going to change.”
As for what said meeting was like, Dove continued, “She was really kind. She had me over to her house. I had never even done anything, I wasn’t doing interviews or anything. We sat at her kitchen table for hours, I think she offered to make me toast.”
“She gave me some advice on what not to do, and definitely things to do. For a couple months following that I would text her in a panic being like, ‘I don’t know what to do, I’ve never done this before!’ And she’s like, ‘Be yourself, everybody wants you to be yourself. You’re gonna kill it.’ That was really important to me,” Dove added.
Thanks for talking to us, Dove! Make sure to keep an eye out for more Jingle Ball content coming your way soon 👀 .
Source link