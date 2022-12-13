Categories
Dow and S&P 500 updates: Stocks surge after inflation cools more


Former CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried during a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee at Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill December 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on “Digital Assets and the Future of Finance: Understanding the Challenges and Benefits of Financial Innovation in the United States.” (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of failed crypto exchange FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday after US prosecutors filed criminal charges against him, according to a statement from the government of the Bahamas.

The Southern District of New York, which is investigating Bankman-Fried and the collapse of FTX and its sister trading firm Alameda, confirmed his arrest on Twitter.

“Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the US government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY,” wrote US attorney Damian Williams. “We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time.”

Bankman-Fried, was arrested without incident at his apartment complex shortly after 6 pm ET Monday in Nassau, and is set to appear in court Tuesday, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement.

