Categories
Business

Dusty Rhodes, Hamilton County Auditor, retires

Dusty Rhodes was known as being open and informative on property taxes during his 32 years as Hamilton County auditor.

From the Beatles to Biden, Dusty Rhodes has never been shy about voicing his views.

That’s not always worked out well.

Rhodes, the Hamilton County auditor for 32 years and a Delhi Township trustee for 21 years before that, turned 83 this month. In recent years, he has gotten a lot of attention with his Tweets. He’s a lifelong Democrat, but his Twitter timeline shows considerable criticism of Democratic President Joe Biden, defenses of Republican Donald Trump and right-wing commentary, and scorn for the Black Lives Matter movement and abortion rights advocates.

The Hamilton County Democratic Party declared it’d had enough in 2021 and deemed him “not in good standing.”

Rhodes, who’s been praised as auditor for openness and being informative on property taxes, didn’t seek election to a ninth term this year. He will be succeeded in March by Ohio Rep. Brigid Kelly, also a Democrat.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.