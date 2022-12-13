EastEnders’ Keanu Taylor returns to ‘rekindle’ Sharon romance

Talking to Express.co.uk and other press, actor Danny Walters said: “Sharon’s a strong force but he now has Peggy and Albie, and Keanu’s always been the man of the house in the Taylor household.

“So where he’s not had a father figure in his life, the way I’ve played it is that he has always wanted to be the dad that his dad wasn’t.

“He goes into old habits where he sees himself becoming like his father, so he tries to change those habits.

“I think while he was in Portugal, and while he was away from the square, he had a lot of time to think about things, to grow up. and it got to the stage where he had to take his future into his own hands and there was only one way which was to come back to the square and face the music.”