Eco-friendly burial services available for the upcoming Winter

Ti Gong

With eco-friendly burials increasingly accepted in the city and staggered visits to cemeteries encouraged, a group burial ceremony was held in Qingpu District on Tuesday before dongzhi, or Winter Solstice.

Winter Solstice, like Qingming Festival, is a time when Chinese people pay respects to their ancestors. It falls on December 22 this year.

The group burial ceremony had seven local residents interred at Fushouyuan Cemetery. They rest under trees with biodegradable urns used.

“Their ashes will become part of the earth, returning to nature,” said Sun Yi, general manager assistant at the cemetery.

“Although their ashes are not maintained, the dignity of the perished is well kept for the last chapter of their life via such a solemn group burial ceremony,” said Sun.

The service costs only about 1,000 yuan (US$143) per person, in an attempt to encourage residents to choose the eco-friendly way of burial and relieve their financial burden as well.

The service was only provided to needy residents with financial difficulties and seniors without children in the past but has been expanded to other groups this year, according to the cemetery.

“Eco-friendly burials such as flower, tree and wall burials as well as ‘life crystals’ made of ashes of the dead have gained popularity among Shanghai residents in recent years,” said Sun.

A Shanghai resident surnamed Ni bid farewell to her older brother in the group burial.

“Seven years ago, our family decided to choose the eco-friendly way of burial for my younger brother who was a member of the Shanghai Cancer Recovery Club, and this time, we made the same decision,” said Ni.

“It saves land resources and is good for the environment,” she said. “My brother had no child and we will remember him all the time.”

Residents are called on to avoid peak days for visits during this year’s dongzhi.

The number of tomb sweepers is estimated to peak between December 17 and 22, the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau said.