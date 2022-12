Modern Tribe’s Soy Vey Eco-Friendly Hanukkah Candles are unfortunately sold out right now, but when they’re back in stock, you’d best believe we’ll be ordering a pack for ourselves. As the name explains, these candles are made from 100 percent soy wax, ensuring that neither you, nor the animals, will be suffering as a result of buying and burning these babies. Plus, the name is hilarious, and you should definitely repurpose the packaging.