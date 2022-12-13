Emmett Had the Perfect Cowboy’s Exit on Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’

Emmett had been a sporadic Yellowstone mainstay, appearing in the occasional episode since the show’s pilot episode. In real life, Buck was inducted into the Cowboy Hall of Fame at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum back in 1981 for his iconic role as Newly O’Brian in Gunsmoke.

Buck isn’t just a Gunsmoke guy — the actor has appeared in a plethora of Western films, from 1981’s The Legend of the Lone Ranger, the 1993 classic Tombstone, and, oh, just 116 acting credits to his name.