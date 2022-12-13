Energy supplier to pay out following Ofgem review

The review into the supplier raised concerns about the provision of additional support credits for prepayment meters customers. It is thought some 25,000 customers were potentially affected by the issue.

This includes some who have medical conditions and those classed as vulnerable.

Customers who are potentially affected are likely to receive £20 each in most cases as a direct credit on their meter.

An additional £321,740 is set to be paid into the Energy Redress Fund by the firm.

This fund supports energy customers who are in vulnerable situations, as well as targeting carbon emission reducing investments and other innovation.

