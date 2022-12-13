Environment chief emphasizes fairness in enforcement actions over

Authorities will ensure that the principle of equal treatment can be effectively enforced when carrying out law enforcement actions in keeping the streets clean, said Secretary for Environment & Ecology Tse Chin-wan.

His comments came as the SAR government is proposing bigger fines of up to HK$3,000 for litterbugs from the previous HK$1,500, while the fine for shop fronts extending illegally on pavements could rise to HK$6,000 compared to HK$1,500 now.

Speaking on a radio program this morning, the environment chief said the proposed increase is appropriate and authorities will ensure fairness when enforcing the law.

Tse said authorities are also looking into empowering Food and Environmental Hygiene Department officers to confiscate goods obstructing a street. Currently, only the police have the power to do so.

He said the move could avoid shop operators from taking away their goods placed on the streets within the four-hour notice period, increasing their cost of violating the law when their goods were taken away.

Tse said the bill will be tabled at the Legco mid-next year, while authorities will schedule a date for the heavier penalty to kick in depending on the economic situation by then.

