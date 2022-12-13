EU bans hotels from offering mini toiletries

IHG Hotels & Resorts switched to bulk bathroom amenities from miniatures earlier this year.

Unilever brand Dove, now supplies full-size hand wash, body wash, shampoo, conditioner and body lotion to IHG hotels, including Holiday Inn.

At the time Yasmin Diamond, IHG’s EVP, global corporate affairs, said: “IHG has pioneered the move to minimal waste in the hospitality industry and we’re excited to spell the end of bathroom miniatures through our collaboration with Unilever.

“Our guests are increasingly mindful of the impact their travel choices have on the environment and our colleagues, investors, owners and suppliers all expect us to act responsibly.