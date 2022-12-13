Expert recommends four supplements to prevent hair loss

Losing a certain amount of hair everyday is considered normal. It is thought we shed around 50 to 100 hairs naturally throughout the day. However, more serious hair loss can be upsetting for the sufferer and even an indication of illness.

While some hair loss cannot be prevented, such as if it is caused by male pattern baldness or chemotherapy, there are ways to minimise the chances of it happening.

According to one expert, vitamin intake is one such way.

Speaking with Express.co.uk, hair transplant surgeon at Mittal Hair Clinic – Doctor Manish Mittal – explained: “The dark nights are drawing in, and we are all seeing less sunshine during the day, which can have some surprising effects on your health.

“During the autumn and winter, the sun is not strong enough in the UK for the body to make good levels of vitamin D and we must look to our diet and supplements for this essential nutrient.

