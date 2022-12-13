Expert recommends four supplements to prevent hair loss

Losing a certain amount of hair everyday is considered normal. It is thought we shed around 50 to 100 hairs naturally throughout the day. However, more serious hair loss can be upsetting for the sufferer and even an indication of illness.
While some hair loss cannot be prevented, such as if it is caused by male pattern baldness or chemotherapy, there are ways to minimise the chances of it happening.
According to one expert, vitamin intake is one such way.
Speaking with Express.co.uk, hair transplant surgeon at Mittal Hair Clinic – Doctor Manish Mittal – explained: “The dark nights are drawing in, and we are all seeing less sunshine during the day, which can have some surprising effects on your health.
“During the autumn and winter, the sun is not strong enough in the UK for the body to make good levels of vitamin D and we must look to our diet and supplements for this essential nutrient.
READ MORE: 43% of stroke patients report the same symptoms 1 week before the event, finds study
“Vitamin D is particularly important in preventing hair loss.
“It is metabolised in the skin by keratinocytes which are skin cells that process keratin, a protein in hair, nails, and skin.
“When there is a deficiency of vitamin D in the body, keratinocytes in hair follicles have trouble regulating growth and shedding.
“Vitamin D supplements could help people who are experiencing hair loss caused by a deficiency.
DON’T MISS
“The NHS recommends that people take them especially in the darker months of the year, but these supplements aren’t free in all areas of the UK and you may be expected to purchase them at your local pharmacy.”
He specifically recommended a mix of four supplements for the best results.
“Taking vitamin D alongside a good supply of iron, vitamin C and biotin can go a long way towards restoring hair loss and thicken your existing hair,” he said.
During the spring and summer, we should be able to get enough vitamin D through sunlight.
READ MORE: Odynophagia is a common sign of Strep A – other symptoms to spot
The NHS states that hair loss is “not usually anything to be worried about”.
However, it recommends seeing a GP if:
- You have sudden hair loss
- You develop bald patches
- You’re losing hair in clumps
- Your head also itches and burns
- You’re worried about your hair loss.
Outside of family genes, hair loss can be caused by:
- An illness
- Stress
- Cancer treatment
- Weight loss
- Iron deficiency.
Source link