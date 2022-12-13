Categories Health Expert’s five simple tips to prevent and relieve colds, flu and Post author By Fiona Callingham Post date December 13, 2022 No Comments on Expert’s five simple tips to prevent and relieve colds, flu and Some people are more susceptible to colds as their immune systems are not as “efficient”, she said. Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegram Related Tags colds’, Experts, flu, prevent, relieve, simple, tips ← Fanatical Winter Sale Is Live With Thousands Of PC Game Deals → United Airlines is buying at least 100 Boeing Dreamliners to Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.