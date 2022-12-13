Family craft night: Food and craft ideas inspired by holiday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s the time of year where many families are enjoying watching fun holiday movies.
Lifestyle expert Veena Crownholm has put together some creative projects that can go along with some of the family shows on Netflix, including popcorn balls, a fun paint and wrapping paper project, and handmade ornaments.
You can check them out on Pinterest.
For the full conversation with Veena Crownholm, watch the video in the player above.
` )
);
// Facebook Script Embed
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src=”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.12&appId=166116077300962&autoLogAppEvents=1″;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
// Twitter Script Embed
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, tjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.setAttribute(‘async’, ”);
js.src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js”;
tjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, tjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘twitter-js’));
}
// Simplify some iframe stuff
var iframes = $(‘iframe’);
iframes
.filter( ‘.responsive’ )
.each( function( _, frame ) {
// 16×9 responsive ratio iframes
var $frame = $(frame);
$( frame ).css({
position : ‘absolute’,
top : 0, left : 0, right : 0,
width : ‘100%’,
height : ‘100%’,
}).parent().addClass( ‘wood-responsive-container wood-responsive-container-16×9’ );
});
var lazyFrames = iframes
.filter(‘[data-lazy-src]’);
function woodMakeLazyFrame( selector ) {
var observer;
var options = {
root : null,
rootMargin : ‘0px’,
threshold : 0,
};
function handler(entries, observer) {
entries.forEach(function(entry){
var ioR = entry.intersectionRatio;
if ( ioR > 0 ) {
entry.target.src = entry.target.dataset.lazySrc;
observer.unobserve(entry.target);
}
});
}
observer = new IntersectionObserver( handler, options );
observer.observe( selector );
}
lazyFrames.each( ( _, frame ) => woodMakeLazyFrame( frame ) );
});
}(jQuery))
Source link