Family forced to spend another Christmas at ‘cheap hotels’





The family of Samantha Calder will once again spend Christmas in a “cheap hotel” this year as they continue to wait for the repair work at their home to be completed, a news report has stated. The 52-year-old is dreading spending Christmas in a Travelodge with her son, 20, daughter, 19, and elderly mum in her 80s. Ms Calder and her family has been forced to live in these conditions due to the “delayed” repair work at her home.

According to MyLondon, Ms Calder moved her family from their home on Grayshott Road, Battersea, on July 26 2021, after it kept flooding repeatedly with raw sewage. She told the publication that her housing association, Peabody, had asked her to wait for a few weeks to get the matter resolved. However, it has now been 18 months since then and the family has been told that they will have to wait even longer. She told MyLondon: “In my mind, I thought we’d definitely be back in March, even [in the] worst-case scenario we’d be back in six to eight weeks.

"But then no repair works were happening at the house, and we were like, 'what's' happening'." The mum-of-two said the repair works should have taken 20 weeks maximum, but they just "keep getting delayed". Thinking about the festive season, Ms Calder said that she thought that the family would be going back to their own house this Christmas. She said: "I can't afford to book anywhere else. Everywhere in London is either fully booked or we can't afford it.

“No family should be in temporary accommodation for such a long time and for that we sincerely apologise. “There was a long running drainage issue at Grayshott Road which has now been resolved by Thames Water. “We’ll now be completing the necessary work as quickly as we can so that her family can return home.” A Thames Water spokesperson told the publication: “We’re sorry to hear that Ms Calder has experienced flooding over recent years. “Investigations show that flooding at her property was caused by hydraulic overload due to exceptionally heavy rainfall. “We’ve recently submitted evidence to The Water Redress Scheme (WATRS), an independent service that works with customers and water companies, which reviewed Ms Calder’s case and concluded that Thames Water had not acted negligently and had satisfied its statutory obligations. “In recent years we have invested heavily in the local areas wastewater drainage system. In February 2022 we completed a £2 million improvement scheme, which has successfully mitigated flooding risk in the surrounding area.”