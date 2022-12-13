Ferrari confirm Frederic Vasseur as new boss





Frederic Vasseur has left his job as Alfa Romeo team principal to take over the iconic role at Ferrari. The Frenchman had been heavily linked to the Prancing Horse since Mattia Binotto’s departure was confirmed after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

His new position was confirmed just minutes after Alfa Romeo released a statement to announce his departure. He had been tipped as the favourite in Italian media even before Binotto’s resignation had been confirmed last month. In a statement released by Ferrari, Vasseur said: “I am truly delighted and honoured to take over the leadership of Scuderia Ferrari as team principal. As someone who has always held a lifelong passion for motorsport, Ferrari has always represented the very pinnacle of the racing world to me. “I look forward to working with the talented and truly passionate team in Maranello to honour the history and heritage of the Scuderia and deliver for our Tifosi around the world”. READ MORE: Ferrari new boss ‘buys house near Maranello’ and warned of short life

According to Blick, Vasseur is understood to have purchased a new house in Maranello next to the Ferrari base. Vasseur will take over the role from January 9 and will be tasked with turning around the team’s fortunes after failing to maintain a championship bid last season. Confirming his Alfa Romeo departure only minutes before the Ferrari announcement, Vasseur said: “As I prepare to bring my adventure at Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN to an end, I can look back fondly at these six years together. I owe a debt of gratitude to every single employee of the team, as they are the ones who got this team back on their feet and climbing the ladder of our sport. “I am proud of the job we collectively have done as a team and a company, and even more so of the strong foundations we have laid for what’s to come next: but what I am the proudest of is the people that made this all possible, which in time have become friends. DON”T MISS Leclerc offers gloomy view on Ferrari finish after Red Bull domination [INSIGHT]

“This team will always feel like home and I’ll be rooting for it wherever I go. I have learnt so much during my stint as a CEO and Team Principal and I feel each day has equipped me for what is to come. I know Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN will keep going from strength to strength and I’m looking forward to seeing them compete at the business end of the grid in the next few years.” Ferrari has already confirmed that Binotto would remain at the helm until the end of December. Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said: “We are delighted to welcome Fred Vasseur to Ferrari as our team principal. “Throughout his career he has successfully combined his technical strengths as a trained engineer with a consistent ability to bring out the best in his drivers and teams. This approach and his leadership are what we need to push Ferrari forward with renewed energy.”