Ford boosts production of electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck

Corey Williams, plant manager at Ford’s Dearborn Truck Plant and Rouge electric vehicle center, outlines the automaker’s production plans for the F-150 Lightning electric pickup during a facility tour on Dec. 13, 2022.

DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford Motor has added a third production shift to its Michigan plant that produces the electric F-150 Lightning as it looks to boost output.

The addition of the third shift comes as the automaker is expanding the newly built facility to hit a top capacity of 150,000 units by next fall.

Ford is on track to hit that previously announced production milestone, Corey Williams, plant manager of the Dearborn Truck Plant and Rouge electric vehicle center, said during a tour of the facility Tuesday.

The third shift was added in November, bumping up the electric truck plant’s employment from 500 to roughly 750 people.