France dealt World Cup panic as duo ‘illness doubts’ in Morocco

France manager Didier Deschamps is at risk of being without two crucial stars of the 2022 World Cup campaign in Wednesday’s semi-final against Morocco. Illness has struck Les Bleus’ camp after their quarter-final triumph over England, with a starring duo considered ‘serious doubts’.

According to The Sun, the France camp has been struck by a bug on the eve of their clash with Morocco, leading to a significant blow to Deschamps’ plans. Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot were absent from training with separate illness-related problems.

Upamecano is suffering from a sore throat, and while Rabiot’s issue hasn’t been specified, both are seriously doubtful to feature against the African underdogs. It has led to Deschamps weighing up his options just over 24 hours before France face Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium, the same venue in which England exited the tournament on Saturday.

Upamecano has featured in four of France’s games in Qatar, being rested for the dead-rubber 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in their third group-stage outing. But Rabiot has been ever-present this winter, playing a part in all five matches after, and Deschamps’ plans to name another unchanged line-up have potentially been thwarted.

JUST IN: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta speaks on Ben White cutting World Cup short