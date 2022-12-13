Fred Vasseur confirmed as new Ferrari team principal after Alfa







Fred Vasseur is leaving Alfa Romeo in January to become Ferrari team principal

Fred Vasseur has been confirmed as the new Ferrari team principal following his departure from Alfa Romeo after six seasons.

He takes over from Mattia Binotto after the 53-year-old announced his resignation in light of the team falling short of title expectations in 2022.

“I am truly delighted and honoured to take over the leadership of Scuderia Ferrari as Team Principal,” said Vasseur.

“As someone who has always held a lifelong passion for motorsport, Ferrari has always represented the very pinnacle of the racing world to me.

“I look forward to working with the talented and truly passionate team in Maranello to honour the history and heritage of the Scuderia and deliver for our Tifosi around the world.”

Vasseur arrives having just guided Alfa Romeo to sixth place in the Formula 1 constructors’ standings, marking the team’s best finish in a decade.

