Freddie Flintoff airlifted to hospital after scary Top Gear crash

Flintoff was airlifted to hospital after the shock crash at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome. He was injured while cameras were rolling to get his opinion on a specific car for the show’s review segment.
Sources have said that Flintoff’s injuries are not life-threatening despite the horror episode. He was behind the wheel of his vehicle when the incident happened and was immediately tended to by on-site medics.
It is the second time that the father-of-four has suffered a serious accident while filming Top Gear. In 2019, he had a narrow escape after a 129mph crash.
Flintoff’s co-host Chris Harris is also believed to be on the test track at the same time. They have presented the show alongside television personality Paddy McGuinness for over three years. He was heard chillingly screaming “I can’t stop” while racing at 124mph on a runway during a drag race.
After walking away from what has since been described as a near-death experience, Flintoff said: “I go to great lengths to make sure I do well in Top Gear drag races but, on this occasion, I went a few lengths too far. It will look more ridiculous than dangerous when you see it on TV.”
Flintoff scored 226 wickets and scored 3,485 runs for England during a glittering cricket career. He has since gone on to feature on shows such as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, A League of their Own and Top Gear.
