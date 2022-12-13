Freddie Flintoff airlifted to hospital after scary Top Gear crash

Flintoff was airlifted to hospital after the shock crash at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome. He was injured while cameras were rolling to get his opinion on a specific car for the show’s review segment.

Sources have said that Flintoff’s injuries are not life-threatening despite the horror episode. He was behind the wheel of his vehicle when the incident happened and was immediately tended to by on-site medics.

It is the second time that the father-of-four has suffered a serious accident while filming Top Gear. In 2019, he had a narrow escape after a 129mph crash.

