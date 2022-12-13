Frisco launches lost and found pet finder

New tools to help connect pet owners are available to Frisco residents, thanks to the Frisco Police Department Animal Services Division.

On the Animal Services webpage, there are links to report a lost pet and a lost and found map. Pet owners can submit their lost pet’s information and photo and view a map of reported lost pets including those found by the Animal Services Division.

Frisco residents have been rallying for pet solutions, including the animal advocacy group Frisco’s Pet Project. Last month, group members showed up at the Citizen Bond Committee meeting with hopes to sway members to add an animal resource center to the May 2023 bond election.

In October, Frisco council members appointed seven people to the city’s first animal advisory committee to advocate for animals and pet owners.