Frozen lake footage leaves victim’s families ‘absolutely





The parents of those who lost their lives after falling through ice on a lake in Solihull have been left “mortified” after videos have been shared showing the four boys on social media. The clips were allegedly filmed from a block of flats and show the youngsters screaming for help. Videos are said to have surfaced online as three boys aged eight, 10, and 11 passed away following the incident. A fourth is fighting for his life in the hospital.

Rescuers had smashed through the ice in a desperate bid to save the youngsters, with three tragically passing away and one boy, six, still fighting for his life in hospital. Although a police cordon remains in place in the area, horrifying video footage of the event has since emerged online. Reports from the area around the Solihull ice tragedy are said to have snapped footage of the youngsters falling through the ice and screaming for help. Certain members of the public in the flats opposite Babbs Mill Park are said to have recorded the incident, footage of which has reportedly left the families of the victims “absolutely mortified”.

One community source said the relatives have been left "very angry" by the footage. They said: "They're absolutely mortified. Very angry. It looks like footage has made it directly to the papers. It's not gone down well at all." Detectives have issued a statement regarding the footage, asking members of the public to not share footage and to instead share it with police. Their statement read: "We understand how distressing this is for the families and the wider community. We would ask people to not speculate or share any video footage at this stage."

Local woman Katie O’Driscoll, who was accompanied by her five-year-old daughter, also placed flowers at the site. The mother of four said: “Anyone that has got kids can really relate to that we feel heartbroken as a community. The whole community cares – they will be kids that we know because we are a close-knit community. It’s affected everybody. It’s devastating and it’s sad.” Marcus Brain, the chairman of the board of governors at nearby St Anthony’s School, told Birmingham Live: “One of our children has passed away. I have spoken to the family but I’m doing the communication through the school.” Relatives of the dead boys visited the lake yesterday but were too upset to talk. One wrote on Facebook: “Life really can get taken away at any moment. Hug your little and loved ones that extra bit tighter tonight. Absolutely devastated for my family.”