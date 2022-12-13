Frustrated Modern Warfare 2 players feel devs are “neglecting”

Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is still the beating heart of the franchise for many players, and those same players are becoming increasingly frustrated by the “outright neglect” of the devs.





Call of Duty’s success was built on a solid foundation of successful multiplayer action. The record-breaking Modern Warfare 2 is another example of this award-winning formula that has been copied by many FPS games over the years.

Yet, many people still flock to CoD in their droves with Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer, and since the game’s release on October 28, 2022, players have been treated to lots of new content including weapons, maps, and game modes.

However, the content being provided by the devs isn’t up to scratch in the eyes of the players who think that the likes of Warzone 2 and DMZ are being prioritized over Modern Warfare 2’s core multiplayer experience.

It’s no secret that the OG Warzone went on to become a massively popular battle royale title and at one point was dominating Twitch figures. Although Warzone 2 hasn’t quite captured that magic just yet, a ton of people are still dropping into Al Mazrah.

As a result, players believe that the Season 1 Reloaded content and upcoming Season 2 details are putting the game’s multiplayer aspect on the backseat.

A passionate Modern Warfare 2 user believes that the “COD devs have lost their way” and explained in detail why they think this.

“6v6 has gotten to a point of outright neglect. Please IW, we need attention to 6v6 with regards to quality content, like well-designed maps (I do not care if you bring back old maps at least they are guaranteed to be high quality, functional, well-thought-out design, generally) and a good deal more of them. And no, the addition of one, 15-year-old grind map (Shipment) in many months is not enough,” they explained.

They also went on to say that: “Too much is clearly coming at the sacrifice of attention to the 6v6 core experience.” The implication is that BR is being favored ahead of MW2 multiplayer, and other comments were in complete agreement.

“Why would they though? We all paid 60€ and now the freebie Warzone players feed them their money through shop items,” said one player, and another offered: “Never gonna happen. That ship has sailed. They’ve realized that WZ is their cash cow and are just releasing MP for namesake.”

Criticism has already been directed towards the upcoming Season 2 Castle map, which was remastered as recently as CoD Vanguard, but players also believe: “It doesn’t help we now have DMZ and Raids, the devs can no longer put full attention into 6v6.”

Whichever reason you attribute it to, one thing’s for sure, a large section of Modern Warfare 2’s audience is not pleased with the content and state of the game – possibly a reason for its declining numbers.

We’ll have to see what the future holds for Modern Warfare 2 and its forthcoming seasons.

Image Credit: Activision