Game of Thrones’ Euron Greyjoy star almost unrecognisable in new

Pilou Asbæk is well-recognised for his role as Euron Greyjoy in HBO hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones. The actor has made a comeback to screens for an all-new Nordic crime and first-look images from the role prove its worlds away from his Westerosi alterego.

Pilou had landed a major new role in the upcoming third season of the Danish crime drama Face to Face.

The psychological series will continue to follow the mysterious murder of Christina Rasmussen as the list of suspects stretches into the elites of business and law enforcement.

Pilou’s casting will also introduce a new look for the actor who sported a short haircut throughout his tenure on Game of Thrones.

In the first look images for Face to Face, Pilou had significantly longer hair with a few strands subtly falling onto his forehead.

READ MORE: Lorraine Kelly tells Harry and Meghan ‘enough already’ in Netflix rant