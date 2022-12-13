Game of Thrones’ Euron Greyjoy star almost unrecognisable in new

Pilou Asbæk is well-recognised for his role as Euron Greyjoy in HBO hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones. The actor has made a comeback to screens for an all-new Nordic crime and first-look images from the role prove its worlds away from his Westerosi alterego.
Pilou had landed a major new role in the upcoming third season of the Danish crime drama Face to Face.
The psychological series will continue to follow the mysterious murder of Christina Rasmussen as the list of suspects stretches into the elites of business and law enforcement.
Pilou’s casting will also introduce a new look for the actor who sported a short haircut throughout his tenure on Game of Thrones.
In the first look images for Face to Face, Pilou had significantly longer hair with a few strands subtly falling onto his forehead.
The investigation of Christina’s death will take a drastic turn after business tycoon Holger Lang (played by Lars Mikkelsen) received a disturbing video.
As he had named Christina as his heir, he’s filled with rage to discover her murder was a contract killing.
Throughout the gripping episodes, Holger will be consumed by a desperate bid to uncover the truth about her death.
He will embark on his own investigation by questioning friends, colleagues and enemies.
They took her to the Iron Islands where she was held hostage for opposing his alliance with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).
Although Pilou’s storyline in Face to Face has yet to be unveiled, alongside Lars Mikkelsen the all-star Nordic cast includes Evin Ahmad and Sverrir Gudnason.
The new season will also feature Nicolas Bro, Josephine Park, Jakob
Oftebro, Søren Malling, Lene Maria Christensen, Solbjørg Højfeldt and Lars Brygmann.
The upcoming instalment is expected to be a major success as the first two seasons received eight nominations at the Danish Film Awards.
Speaking on season three, Pilou shared: “I really enjoy working with Christoffer Boe and like the format of Face to Face – it’s a huge honour to become part of the team.
“A very strong script and powerful drama with an intriguing storyline. Something to look forward to!”
Showrunner Christoffer Boe teased: “When we first met him (Holger Lang) in season one, he was a potential killer, but this season he will take us all the way to the secrets behind Christina’s death.
“It’s fantastic to be able to close this story with Lars Mikkelsen in the lead.”
Face to Face season 3 will premiere on Viaplay on Monday, December 26.
