Gemma Atkinson shares family ‘heartbreak’ over Strictly exit

“Should be very proud, and you took me right back to my clubbing days with your dance!! Loved it!” (sic)

Gemma also took to Instagram last night to share her viewing experience with daughter Mia, who was devastated to see Will leave.

Posting a clip to her 1.8 million followers, Gemma captioned the post: “Well this is awkward”.

A concerned-looking Mia looked watched on as the Tess and Claudia prepared to announce whether it would be Will and partner Nancy Xu – or dad Gorka and celebrity partner Helen Skelton – competing in the dance-off.