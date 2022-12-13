Genealogy book that traces 600 years of S’pore family history to

SINGAPORE – A genealogy book that traces the history of the Pang family over 600 years has included women for the first time in its latest edition.

The 12th edition of the Pang Family (Singapore) Genealogy Book has the additional aim of encouraging more families to trace and document their history, and to that end, it will be made partly available online by the end of 2022.

The Chinese surname Feng was romanised to Pang in Singapore, and the Feng clan association here is known as the Fong Clan General Association.

The Singapore branch of the Pang family traces its roots to Feng Yonghui in the 14th century. He was an imperial scholar who was posted to Hainan Island as a government official.

The 1,700 page, four-volume work, written in English and Chinese, was launched by former minister of state Yu-Foo Yee Shoon at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre on Tuesday.

It was co-edited by Dr Pang Eng Fong, a professor emeritus of Singapore Management University’s Lee Kong Chian School of Business; Mr Pang Eng Ding, secretary of Fong Clan General Association; and Ms Pang Sze Yunn, chief executive of neuroscience company Neurowyzr.

The first volume covers the history of the family, the second contains translations of classical Chinese texts including the ancestors’ family laws and mottos, and volumes three and four contain biographical information of family members.

The print run will be 250 copies, to be given to family and friends. The first two volumes can be downloaded free at the Genealogy Society of Singapore’s website by the end of December.

Dr Pang, 78, told The Straits Times before the launch: “Our family record has been continuously updated for six centuries. By making our book available online, we hope more Singapore families will write down their family stories.”

This edition is the first to include women of the family, who will now be able to trace their roots through the book. Most Chinese genealogy books omit daughters as the Chinese believe that when daughters get married, they would be recorded in their husbands’ family books.

Said Ms Pang, 51, who is married with three children: “Including women recognises the value of daughters to families. Regardless of their marital status, daughters are breadwinners, caregivers and decision-makers in families. They are often the glue that holds the family together.”

The first edition of the book was produced in 1417 and has been revised 11 times in the last 600 years. Work on this latest update started in 2020.

Drawing on oral interviews and setting them against political and economic developments in Singapore and China, the book covers the family’s journey to Singapore in the early 20th century.

Genealogy books describe the generational relationships in a family, with detailed records of births and deaths, burial sites, official ranks, and relocations. They also include information about women marrying into a family, and their home villages.

Some may also contain stories of the clan’s history, origins and prominent members, as well as tributes to and eulogies for ancestors; family laws and doctrines; poems and mottos. All these are found in the Pang Family (Singapore) Genealogy Book.