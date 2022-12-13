George, Charlotte and Louis involved in ‘special’ school Christmas

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children look set to be involved in a “special” set of Christmas celebrations at their new school. Lambrook School, an independent preparatory school in Berkshire, welcomed the young members of the Royal Family at the start of this academic year.

According to the school’s website, the trio’s first festive period at Lambrook will see George, Charlotte and Louis immerse themselves with all of the other pupils.

Lambrook’s website revealed: “Christmas festivities and opportunities make it even more special for our pupils, with every single child performing in a Christmas event, including Christingles, Nativities, Pre Prep House singing competitions and of course, our end of term Carol Service.”

Year 4 students delivered their “beautiful Christingle Services by candlelight” last week.

A teacher said: “It is always such a special service and one of the highlights of Year 4.

