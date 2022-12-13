Get ‘big hair on a budget’ with £1.50 volumising product





Big, bouncy locks are the perfect hairstyle for the festive season, and according to beauty influencer Bambi Does Beauty, a good volumising hair product doesn’t have to break the bank. She shared a video with her 62.2k TikTok followers detailing how she achieves “big hair on a budget”.

Bambi says she takes a "less is more approach to beauty", including on the products she buys and uses. In her video, which has currently amassed 37K likes, she said: "Watch how this £1.50 takes my hair from flat and limp to voluminous." The beauty influencer uses Boots' Extra Firm Holding Moose which is £1.50 for a 200ml bottle and can be purchased in-store and online. "I apply it directly onto the roots just because that's where I want most of the volume," Bambi explained. "Can you see how quickly it dissipates? It seems like a lot but it's not.

In response to a commenter who asked whether her hair felt greasy, Bambi said: “Funnily enough it does the opposite! Volumising mousse adds grit and texture so almost makes it dryer, which is why I avoid the very ends.” Even commenters who typically struggle with greasy hair have said the product works for them. Tjasa commented: “I’ve got oily hair and it works for me.” Bambi said that the volumising mousse will last between washes. She said: “It lasts until I wash it next. I wash most days though.”

Boots describes the volumising product as a “super lightweight mousse that will give your hair some added oomph”. They claim the product brushes out easily, without flaking. Before using, the bottle must be given a quick shake and then you should point the nozzle downwards into your palm and squirt out a small amount. Smooth the mousse evenly through your hair, then style. At the time of writing, the product has been rated with 3.6 stars out of a possible five on the Boots website.