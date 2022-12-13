Categories
Grant projects teach Austin students sustainability, green living


A grove of peach and fig trees at the corner of Zilker Elementary School hasn’t borne fruit in a long time.

Garret Nick, chairman of the Parent Teacher Association’s sustainability committee, hopes that will change with the help of city of Austin grants that Zilker Elementary and about 25 other Austin district schools received.  

Standing Thursday in front of the school on Bluebonnet Lane, Nick pointed to the rainwater catchment system at Zilker Elementary that he hopes to fix with the grant. The catchment will irrigate the trees, a process in which Nick said he hopes to get students involved.

“The goal is for them to see the process happening and how it works and see something sustainably,” Nick said. “Not all water comes out of the faucet.”

Zilker Elementary is one of 34 Austin-area schools that received a city grant through the Bright Green Future program, which aims to boost sustainability education by funding programs that give students hands-on experience.

Garret Nick, chairman of the sustainability committee at Zilker Elementary, talks about a rainwater tank outside the campus' main entrance last week. A city program is providing grants to area schools for sustainability projects such as outdoor classrooms and gardens as well as upkeep on past projects.

The program is among the Austin district’s efforts to become more sustainable and to prepare students to partake of green living initiatives.

At Zilker Elementary, the two Bright Green Future grants it received will pay to fix a broken solar panel, build a data tool to teach students about renewable energy, repair the rainwater collection system and create informational signs about the project.



