Grant projects teach Austin students sustainability, green living

A grove of peach and fig trees at the corner of Zilker Elementary School hasn’t borne fruit in a long time.

Garret Nick, chairman of the Parent Teacher Association’s sustainability committee, hopes that will change with the help of city of Austin grants that Zilker Elementary and about 25 other Austin district schools received.

Standing Thursday in front of the school on Bluebonnet Lane, Nick pointed to the rainwater catchment system at Zilker Elementary that he hopes to fix with the grant. The catchment will irrigate the trees, a process in which Nick said he hopes to get students involved.

“The goal is for them to see the process happening and how it works and see something sustainably,” Nick said. “Not all water comes out of the faucet.”

Zilker Elementary is one of 34 Austin-area schools that received a city grant through the Bright Green Future program, which aims to boost sustainability education by funding programs that give students hands-on experience.

The program is among the Austin district’s efforts to become more sustainable and to prepare students to partake of green living initiatives.

At Zilker Elementary, the two Bright Green Future grants it received will pay to fix a broken solar panel, build a data tool to teach students about renewable energy, repair the rainwater collection system and create informational signs about the project.

Each grant award is up to $3,000 and will help fund school projects, which range from gardens and composting programs to solar panels and apiaries.

Zilker Elementary has a garden that the students work in and that serves as a hub for students to learn about agriculture and natural sciences, Nick said.

Garden programs and other sustainability projects that have a direct effect on their campus help students understand how they can make greener choices, said Darien Clary, district director of sustainability.

“It gives students a sense of agency,” Clary said. “It can be really overwhelming, even for adults, to know what we can do. For kiddos, it’s having these programs that make them feel they can engage on a tangible level.”

Turning off the lights or turning off the faucet are small green-living steps, but they help students learn about broader environmental issues, she said.

“It also teaches them they can do something small, and overall it can make a really big difference,” Clary said.

Sustainability programs align with the district’s broader sustainability goals, which include having a carbon neutral bus fleet by 2035 and reducing energy use through facility upgrades that will be funded through the recently approved $2.4 billion bond referendum, she said.

It’s important that students learn early about what they can do for the environment, said Mary K. Priddy, city of Austin education and outreach coordinator for the sustainability office.

Priddy started and has overseen the Bright Green Future program for 11 years.

When students grow up and get jobs, they will have to become stewards of the environment, she said.

“We, as the city, have set these incredibly aggressive climate goals,” Priddy said. “We’re going to be net zero by 2040. We have to give people the tools to do that.”

Children need to learn about where their food comes from and what it means to live in a world with nature, she said.

“Kids are growing their own food that they’re taking into the schools, that they’re using to prepare their meals,” Priddy said. “Food actually grows on trees or comes out of the earth.”

Most schools usually finish their projects by the end of the school year or early summer, Priddy said.

Bright Green Future grant recipients