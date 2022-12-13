Green Dining: Tips for Making Your Restaurant Sustainable

Today, when thinking about where to eat out, many people will consider the green credentials of a restaurant when making a choice – and restaurateurs are increasingly concerned about ensuring their establishment is operating sustainably, too.

If you own a restaurant or are in the process of getting one up and running, you may be wondering about the different ways to go about this. Sustainability is such a catch-all phrase that coming up with some actionable ways to make a real difference can seem tricky. Below you’ll find our handy and eminently actionable hints to ensure your eatery is running as greenly as possible.

Buy Second-Hand and Upcycle

One of your significant expenditures could take the form of restaurant furniture. However, by going for some sustainable options, you’ll save money and boost your establishment’s eco-friendly reputation.

Look for second-hand furniture – closing down restaurants are a sad sight, but they could offer you an excellent opportunity to get great pre-loved bargains, such as chairs, tables, and even fixtures and fittings.

Keep your eye out, too, for second-hand tables and chairs that have seen better days – a quick sand back, and a lick of paint could make for some unique, gorgeous furniture items for your restaurant – and keep things out of a landfill, too.

Cook What’s in Season

This is another excellent way to be more sustainable and save money, and it is widely appreciated by diners, too. You could change your menu to reflect each of the four seasons, monthly, or even more frequently if desired.

One of the benefits of introducing a seasonal menu is that this can promote creative thinking in the kitchen and get your chefs thinking about new taste combinations to ‘match’ the time of year. Plus, by using seasonal, you’ll incorporate the freshest flavors into each dish. And for the ultimate local, seasonal produce? Consider installing a kitchen garden to grow your own salad, veggies, and herbs.

Managing General Waste

Keeping stuff out of landfill is one of the best actions your restaurant can take to up its green credentials. The key is not to stop at just the cardboard, glass, and tins but to think of ways to reduce other waste, too.

Many suppliers are prepared to take back their packaging to be reused, which is an excellent way to cut back on waste that would otherwise be heading to a landfill. You could also speak to your regular suppliers and request that they limit the amount of packaging they use when dispatching your order in the first place.

Cut Down on Food Waste, Too

There are loads of ways to go about this. If you’re finding that a significant amount of food is being sent back to the kitchen (without an accompanying complaint!), then portion control is likely the way to go. By cutting average servings by just 5%, you could see a significant decrease in food waste and save money.

Managing food inventory is also crucial to minimizing waste – have a system in place to ensure that food is used while it’s in date and prevent over-ordering. Finally, where you have a surplus of in-date ingredients, consider donating this food to a local shelter rather than binning it.

Choose Energy-Efficient Equipment

While energy-efficient equipment is likely to be more expensive initially, it should save you money on energy usage over its lifetime. As with furniture, consider buying second-hand to be even more sustainable!

New appliances need to clearly display their energy efficiency information, so take a careful look at these details before purchasing to be sure that you’re really getting the green option you think you are.

Reduce Unnecessary Water Use

Just a few little changes can make a big difference to your restaurant’s water usage. For example, instructing staff to only run the dishwasher when it’s full can save huge amounts of water over a year. You could also consider installing low-flow faucets or motion sensor taps in the bathrooms and replacing bottled water with a filtration system.

If you’d like to take your water sustainability practices a step further, look into water-saving toilets, using solar panels for water heating, and capturing rainwater to use in your kitchen garden.

Choose Eco Cleaning Products

Cleaning products containing harsh, abrasive chemicals can contribute to pollution and environmental harm. Switching to environmentally-friendly cleaning products is better for the planet and the health of those working and dining in your restaurant, too.

Look for labels like Green Seal, Greenguard, Design for Environment, Chlorine Free Products Association, and Environment Choice Program to ensure the product is eco-friendly.

Making Small Changes

There is a wide range of ideas above, all of which will help your restaurant operate more sustainably and most of which will save you money at the same time. Trying to make all these changes at once may seem overwhelming, so why not commit to a one-step-at-a-time approach, incorporating new practices when you can?

Not only will your customers appreciate your restaurant’s green appeal, but your bottom line will love it, too!