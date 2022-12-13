“Have shoes older than him” – Eric Bischoff details his

The AEW World Championship win by MJF at Full Gear has received a lot of attention from the wrestling community. Eric Bischoff, a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, expressed his thoughts on and relationship with the World Champion.

Over the past few years, MJF has been one of the most reliable heels in AEW. He is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about professional wrestlers this year and has generated a lot of attention. He consistently makes headlines for his mic abilities and captivating in-ring performances, which have a way of capturing people’s attention.

While speaking on In-Depth, the former senior vice president of WCW discussed his relationship with the current AEW World Champion. Bischoff mentioned how he maintained contact with MJF and how much he admires what the young star has accomplished:

“I’m a big fan of MJF, we have a little bit of a connection. We stay in touch, you know, social media type of thing, text every now and then because he knows how much I respect, how much respect I have for what he’s accomplished so far and he’s, he’s a baby,” Bischoff said.

He added that MJF enjoys playing the heel:

“When I say I have shoes older than him, sometimes I say that as a joke. It’s not a joke. It’s the truth … You look at how good he is, how natural MJF is, and one of the reasons, even though I don’t know him well, I don’t have to. I know he loves being the heel. He doesn’t like it. He’s not willing to do it. He loves it.” (H/T – WrestlingINC)

MJF is the greatest current world champion in all pro wrestling. MJF is the greatest current world champion in all pro wrestling. Couldn’t be happier for him. Well deserved. Special talent. twitter.com/JeremyCom/stat… Couldn’t be happier for him. Well deserved. Special talent. twitter.com/JeremyCom/stat…

The current AEW star is the hardest one to work with according to Tony Khan

MJF’s comeback to the promotion was mostly driven by rumored backstage arguments between him and Khan, which resulted in him cutting one of the most epic promos in the promotion’s young history.

Tony Khan briefly discussed his experiences with MJF backstage in a recent interview with TODAY.com.

“My own experiences dealing with him, I’ve found him to be more difficult in some ways off camera, if that’s even possible. [laughs]”

I’m starting to believe MJF isn’t going anywhere in 2024. There’s no way Tony Khan would keep allowing MJF to diss him and name drop potential future bosses every week unless he signed a new contract already I’m starting to believe MJF isn’t going anywhere in 2024.There’s no way Tony Khan would keep allowing MJF to diss him and name drop potential future bosses every week unless he signed a new contract already https://t.co/cBua2tNDJw

On the Winter is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite on December 14, MJF and Ricky Starks will square off for the AEW World Championship and the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

