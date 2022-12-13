Heidi Klum, 49, goes braless as she flashes sideboob in sheer

Heidi Klum, 49, looked phenomenal as she attended the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water last night.

The supermodel showed off her ample assets as she exposed her sideboob in the silver gown made of sheer, wispy fabric.

The barely-there dress exposed Heidi’s enviably long, toned pins as she made sure to make a grand entrance on the red carpet with her husband Tom Kaulitz.

In the water-inspired look, Heidi opted for a wet-look hairdo, as she slicked back her blonde locks, leaving them to fall down her back, not taking any attention away from her show-stopping number.

Heidi also showed off her ageless complexion with her simple makeup look, consisting of a pale pink glossy lip and a smokey eye.