Helen Skelton snubs Richie as she thanks parents for babysitting

Zoe, who was a contestant on the third series of Strictly, congratulated the Winter on the Farm presenter for her success.
She said: “Sending loads of love Helen to your mum and dad, your babies and all your friends.
“You know how much support is needed in order for you to be able to do your job and do this show.”
Helen then replied: “Oh 100 percent. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, grandparents keep this country on its feet; never underestimate the power of grandparents.
“I am eternally grateful and I’m glad that they are getting to enjoy it.”
Although Helen did not mention her ex-husband Richie Myler, he has shared several social media photographs with the children during Helen’s time on the show.
Express.co.uk has contacted Richie’s representatives for comment.
Helen also highlighted that she believes she is a “totally different person” from when the show started in September and that she credits her professional partner Gorka Marquez for her growing confidence.
She continued: “It’s such an all-consuming, emotional thing.
“You come into this thinking, ‘Oh it’s a bit of dancing’, but it’s not, it sort of takes over in every possible way.
Helen Skelton will compete to win the coveted Glitterball Trophy when the Strictly Come Dancing final kicks off on Saturday.
Each couple will perform three dances, with Helen reprising her Week Seven Jive, her Couple’s Choice routine to Cabaret’s Mein Herr as well as a Showdance to Emeli Sande’s Shine.
The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show airs weekdays on BBC Radio Two from 6.30am.
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One Saturday at 7.05pm.
