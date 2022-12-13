Henry Cavill Superman future finally addressed by DC boss James





Henry Cavill’s Superman future has been a whirlwind ride for fans in recent months. For the last few years, hopes for his return after Justice League seemed unlikely. But out of the blue, Dwayne Johnson managed to persuade DC to allow the Clark Kent actor to cameo in the end credits scene of his recent Black Adam movie.

Following the reveal, which leaked before Black Adam hit cinemas in October, Cavill took to social media to confirm he was indeed coming back as Superman. The 39-year-old joyfully confirmed on Instagram: “A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded.” Yet since then, there’s been a huge shake-up at Warner Bros, with The Suicide Squad director James Gunn being named one of the co-bosses of the newly rebranded DC Studios.

The Hollywood Reporter then put out a story of how the filmmaker was outlining the franchise’s new future, one that has cancelled Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3, with Black Adam 2 now looking unlikely. The outlet also called the Cavill situation “more than a little thorny”, especially after hopes for the latter and the fact he’s filmed a Superman cameo in next year’s The Flash. As a result, fans are understandably fearful for the star’s much-loved superhero incarnation, especially as his Man of Steel 2 is also reportedly being shut down. But now Gunn has finally spoken out on the matter. READ MORE: Henry Cavill ‘born to play James Bond’ confesses Daniel Craig director

The Den of Nerds tweeted: “James Gunn does not like Henry Cavill”. In response, a fan asked the director to “debunk this one”. To which the filmmaker replied: “Sure: false”. The original Twitter user then wrote: “Even more people have reached out to me since you said this to tell me you really don’t like him. Just saying what I heard.” The new DC boss then hit back: “So weird. You seemed so plugged in! Anyway, I just had forty people reach out to me to say you just got kicked out of your Mom’s basement. So sorry, man.” SOURCE