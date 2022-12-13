Here’s when you can next watch The Traitors

The Traitors is being hailed as the greatest television show ever in UK history. The show pushes contestants to the limits of paranoia as they have to find the Traitors, who are killing off people each night. However, the non-Traitors – known as Faithfuls – have little or nothing to go on as they try to save their skin.

The BBC has been keeping audiences on the edge of their seats by only dropping three episodes each week.

Despite calls to put the whole series on the BBC iPlayer as a boxset, the show continues to air weekly.

There is a total of 12 episodes in the first series which will be hitting screens over the course of a month.

The Traitors is now halfway through with just two weeks left as the competition heats up.

